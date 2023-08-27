Vanguard correspondent, Miftaudeen Raji weds lover, Fatimah Osundina

Vanguard Senior Online Correspondent, Mr Miftaudeen Raji, got married to his lover, Fatimah Osundina, on Saturday, at Lalu Estate, Aiyepe Road, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Nikkai ceremony was graced by members from the groom and bride families, friends, colleagues and people from all walks of life.

During his sermon at the wedding event, an Islamic scholar, Dr Zafaran Adeniyi, admonished the couple to love each other and embrace the spirit of unity and perseverance to enjoy the marriage.

In his vote of thanks, Raji thanked all personalities that attended the Nikkai ceremony, and prayed that they will enjoy bliss in all their endeavours.