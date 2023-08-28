Vandalism: NSCDC arrests 19 ‘Baban Bolas’ in Abuja

Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has arrested 19 scavengers and other miscreants for allegedly vandalizing critical national assets and infrastructure in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu disclosed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.

He said; “To counteract the escalating instances of theft and vandalism that have been adversely impacting the FCT, the Command took an active approach. We activated strategically planned routine night patrols, which proved to be highly effective.

“In the course of these patrols, we successfully arrested 19 scavengers and miscreants within the stipulated time frame. The arrested suspects underwent comprehensive interview and profiling. Subsequently, they will be handed over to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB for possible further prosecution”.

According to him, the suspects are mainly scavengers, popularly known as ‘baban bola’ among residents.

The suspects include 46-year old John Ahmed from Nassarawa State; Abba Musa, 26, Kano State; Jack Ikekwe, 25, Rivers State; Kabir Dauda Umar, 25, Kano State; Peter Eseh James, 39, from Benue State; Monday Magaji, 25, Kaduna State; and, Ukechukwu Ifeanyi, 42, Abia State.

Others are Anthony Obey, 29, Cross River State; Habibu Abubakar, 25, Kano State; Flavour Amos, 43, Plateau State; Collins Erriom, 24, Cross River; Abdulrazak Lawal, 18, Katsina; Enwa Richard Ineji, 22, Cross River; Emeka Charles, 21, Cross River; Humphrey James, 25, Cross River; Ibrahim Umar, 20, Kano, Iheanacho Godfrey, 30, Imo State; Aliyu Abdullahi, 16, Kano; and, Saniyu Abubakar, 21, Kano State.

The Commandant noted that these intensified measures serve the dual purpose of deterring potential criminals and ensuring the apprehension of those responsible for unlawful activities.

“Through these actions, we are sending an unequivocal and resolute message that criminal behavior will no longer be tolerated within our jurisdiction.

“The proactive strategy we have embraced underscores the unswerving commitment of the government to address the concerns of its citizens. We are steadfastly dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of critical national assets and infrastructure throughout the FCT Metropolis.

In conclusion, the FCT Command remains fully committed to upholding its duty of curbing vandalism. Our collective effort, combined with the support of the community and relevant agencies, will undoubtedly contribute to a safer and more secure Federal Capital Territory”, he stated.