Vaccination key to eliminating hepatitis, says expert

By Chinedu Adonu

A Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist at the Godfrey Okoye University Teaching Hospital, GOUNTH, Enugu, Dr Adiri Winfred, has stressed the importance of vaccination in eliminating hepatitis.

Dr Winfred pointed out that vaccination was the most effective strategy to prevent hepatitis, urging people to get vaccinated.

Winfred made this call at the University teaching hospital premises while educating residents on the dangers of Hepatitis B and C, organised by GOUNTH and sponsored by Emzor Pharmaceutical in commemoration of “2023 World Hepatitis Day” with the theme “One Life, One Liver” in Enugu,

While calling for early hepatitis test, Winifred warned that Hepatitis B Virus, HBV, is 100 times more infectious than HIV.

Winfred further explained that

Hepatitis B virus can be transmitted through exposure to infective blood, sex, and other body fluids, infected mothers to infants at the time of birth, from family member to infant in early childhood.

Others are through transfusions of contaminated blood, use of contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injection drug use, playing with sharp objects and clipper.

She said, “People must be encouraged to get vaccinated. An important route of contracting hepatitis in Nigeria and the world is vertical transmission, which is from mother to child and also child to child transmission. Vaccination is, therefore, key to preventing the disease.

“Hepatitis B is not curable, but treatable, meaning that there are medications that when taken can prevent the long-term complications of the disease. Even though hepatitis B is not curable, we have effective treatment that can prevent the patients from having liver damage or cancer.

“Hepatitis C, on the other hand, is curable, there are drugs that when taken can cure the ailment.

“A lot of people have died from the complications arising from Hepatitis B virus and that is why we are advocating that governments should aid patients down with the virus.

“This free screening will help to enlighten those with symptoms of Hepatitis B to come for treatment,” she said.

“The symptoms of acute and chronic hepatitis B include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-coloured stools, joint pain, and jaundice,” she said.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chief Medical Director, CMD, GOUNTH, Prof Cajethan Nwadinigwe, said the exercise was a partnership/public enlightenment and Screening programme, adding that GOUNTH had a mandate to treat patients through curative and preventive ways.

“That is why we are emphasizing on the issue of health talk, people examining their system to make sure that any preventable ailments in our environment get its desired awareness.

“Detecting them early is very advantageous and as teaching hospital, we are at the fore front of disseminating this information to citizens because if they are healthy, they are going to be more productive and help develop this country,” he said.

He however disclosed that the exercise would be an annual event, adding that whatever thing their partners gave them free would be given free of charge to citizens.