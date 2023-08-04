Uzodimma vows to prevent Heartland FC from relegation

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Friday vowed not to allow the Heartland football club, go to relegation again.

Uzodimma made this known to newsmen in Owerri, through his commissioner for Sports, Youths and Social Development, Mr. Emeka Okoronkwo.

On how he planned to achieve it, the commissioner said: “The Heartland football club which was previously relegated to the background has now returned to the premiership through the installation of formidable structure for it’s successful outings and it will never go relegation.

“Sports is a transformational job and once it gets to one community, it equally get to another one, Heartland football club has been rebranded and is attracting sponsorship everywhere and the idea of sourcing for sponsorship is there.”

“It has been a long journey since I assumed office as I met a situation that needed urgent restructuring. To achieve this, I set up structures that embraced all staff of the Heartland Fc, those of my ministry as well as those of the state sports Commission and I created consciousness in the minds of every worker.

“We have returned fans to the stadium, new structure has been put in place and we have moved beyond Super 8. We beat the highly dreaded sporting Lagos and right now, we are waiting for toughest team on this premiership leaque and any team coming to play with us must be fortified,”he said.