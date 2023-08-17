Uzodimma rewards Super Falcons goalkeeper, Nnadozie, 3 players with land, cash gifts

–Donates land and cash to them

…as he receives them at the Government House Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has described Imo talents as resourceful to the nation. He made this known while receiving Super Falcons of Imo origin: Chiamaka Nnadozie, Desire Oparanozie, Osinachi Ohale and Tochukwu Oluehi at the Government House Owerri.

The Imo governor commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for their outstanding performance at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which was an impressive outing. He, therefore, urged them not to be deterred by the outcome of the competition.

As an encouragement to the quad, the Governor graciously approved the allocation of one plot of land to each within the city of Owerri. According to the Governor, this is the little way by which the Government shows appreciation for their patriotism and support for their career.