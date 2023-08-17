Uzodimma, Okorocha meet Tinubu in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma and a former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha on Thursday came together to the Presidential Villa, to meet with President Bola Tinubu.

Uzodimma and Okorocha, who have become political enemies in recent times arrived the State House about 6:07 pm alongside the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, in less than five minutes, the trio came out in company of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the President had already left the office before their arrival.

The trio of Ganduje, Uzodimma and Okorocha also went to Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office.

A presidency source said that the APC Party Chairman, Alhaji Ganduje may take Uzodimma, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, his estranged party man Okorocha and Governor Sanwo-Olu to the President residence.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with the face- off between Uzodimma and Okorocha, who was the Governor of Imo State between 2011 and 2019.

Recall that the Committee set up by the Imo State Government on recovery of public property recently indicted Okorocha and some of his political allies.