Uzodimma begins distribution of palliatives

In partnership with the Federal and State Governments, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma flagged off the distribution of acquired food items and other relief materials meant to alleviate the economic impact of post-subsidy removal on Imo citizens.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodimma announced that these efforts can provide essential support to the residents in the wake of changes in subsidy policies.

The Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic initiatives in the policy transition of the country.

He disclosed that a committee was inaugurated to capture all sectors, institutions, and groups, ensuring that every household in the State will partake in the palliative, irrespective of their political party affiliation.