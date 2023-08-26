Usyk stops Dubois to retain world heavyweight titles

Ukraine’s reigning world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (R) waits as challenger Daniel Dubois of Great Britain (C) takes a knee at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland on August 26, 2023. – Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain’s Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland on August 26. Victory meant Usyk kept hold of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation heavyweight belts. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine retained his world heavyweight titles with a ninth-round knockout of Britain’s Daniel Dubois in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday.

Victory meant Usyk kept hold of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation heavyweight belts.

It also extended his perfect professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts.

There was a lengthy delay in the fifth round after the referee ruled Usyk had been struck by a low blow from Dubois.

But the champion recovered to drop Dubois down on one knee in the eighth round after landing with several punches to the head.

Dubois just beat the count before the bell sounded for the end of the round.

But the fight was all over in the next, with Usyk sending Dubois onto the canvas.

This time the challenger was unable to get back to his feet before the referee counted to 10.