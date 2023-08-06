US suspends aid to Niger until democracy, Bazoum reinstated 

The United States has announced to halt some of its aid programmes to Niger, following the overthrow of the country’s elected president Mohamed Bazoum by the military council.

The suspension of aid programmes to the West African nation was announced by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Friday, according to RFI.

“The US government is pausing certain foreign assistance programmes benefiting the government of Niger,” Blinken said in a statement.

However, “life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue” and the US would still carry out diplomatic and security operations to protect its personnel in the country, he said.

France suspended all development aid to Niger last weekend following the coup that put Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani as the leader of the junta.

Also, the European Union and several other countries have also put their support on hold.

“The provision of US assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order,” Blinken said.

“We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger’s democratically elected government.”

One of the poorest countries in the world, Niger receives close to $2 billion a year in official development assistance, according to the World Bank.

The US gave the country $200 million in 2022 and has sent $130 million this fiscal year so far.