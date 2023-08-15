US praises Tinubu over ‘shared efforts’ to restore democracy in Niger

By Idowu Bankole

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has praised Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its efforts to remove Niger’s military leadership and restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

The US Secretary of State, in a post on his private handle on X, (Twitter), yesterday praised Tinubu’s leadership of ECOWAS in what he described as shared efforts with the U.S. to remove the military leaders in Niger from power.

Blinken tweeted, “Spoke to Nigerian President Tinubu to commend his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States and discussed shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger.”

Tinu u has been accused of being used by the Western powers and European Union to wage war in Niger, with many Nigerians warning the President not to go to war but rather tackle challenges facing Nigeria internally.

Just lastweek, ECOWAS activated its military arm against Niger junta’s with AU, EU backing the regional body’s move to use military force against the West African country.