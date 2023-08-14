US ‘incredibly dismayed’ by plan to try detained Niger president

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic

The United States on Monday voiced outrage over threats by Niger’s military rulers to try detained president Mohamed Bazoum, saying the move would worsen tensions.

“We are incredibly dismayed by reports that President Bazoum’s unjust detention has gone even a step further,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“This action is completely unwarranted and unjustified and, candidly, it will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of this crisis.”

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has slapped sanctions on Niger and approved the deployment of a “standby” military force to reverse the July 26 coup, in which the military deposed elected leader Bazoum.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Niger in March in the highest-level visit ever by a US official, spoke on Monday by telephone with President Bola Tinubu of regional heavyweight Nigeria.

Blinken commended Tinubu’s efforts leading ECOWAS and backed “maintaining pressure” on Niger’s military leaders.