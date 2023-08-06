US court dismisses Atiku’s suit seeking Tinubu’s academic records

A United States court has dismissed a suit filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar requesting the academic records of President Bola Tinubu.

The Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America, dismissed the lawsuit, according to The Nation.

Tinubu said he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Chicago State University.

Beverly Poindexter, the staff in charge of transcript requests, enrolment and degree verification, early this year, confirmed that Tinubu attended the university between 1977 and 1979.

However, Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, has insisted that the president’s academic records were forged.

Recently, the former VP filed a suit seeking to subpoena the university to produce Tinubu’s academic records.

Documents sought by Atiku, through his counsel, Angela Liu, include a record of Tinubu’s admission and acceptance at the university, dates of attendance including degrees, awards and honours attained by Tinubu at the university, among others.

But he withdrew the suit before the date fixed for the hearing.

In a ruling delivered on July 31, Patrick Heneghan, presiding judge at the circuit court of Cook County, Illinois, dismissed the case following the withdrawal.

“Petitioner’s subpoena in this case is withdrawn and thus Chicago State University will not be deposed pursuant to the subpoena in this case,” the judge held.

“The case is dismissed without prejudice and resolves all matters pending before the court.”