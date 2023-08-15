US announces $200m in security assistance for Ukraine

The United States says that the Pentagon will support the war-laden Ukraine with a $200 million package, as the war against Russia intensifies.

The package includes critical munitions for the US-provided Patriot air defense systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, among other items.

According to the statement by the US Department of Defence, the items are provided as part of the $6.2 billion in presidential drawdown authority restored in June following a reevaluation of the total value of items already committed to Ukraine.

The latest round of assistance marks the 44th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The package underscores the United States’ continued commitment to providing Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend its territory.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks,” Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said today in a statement.

“Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has committed more than $43 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the war started following Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

That assistance has included more than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, more than 10,000 Javelin anti-armor systems, and more than 2 million 155-mm artillery rounds, among other items.

The assistance has been provisioned through drawdowns of existing US stocks and through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the authority under which the US procures capabilities from industry and partners.