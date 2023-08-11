Urhobo youths begin ‘prayer’ for Senate to confirm Okotete

UrgesTinubu to intervene

By Jimitota Onoyume

Urhobo youths have commenced prayers to ensure Hon Stella Okotete, a ministerial nominee is finally cleared by the Senate.

Disclosing this in a statement to the Vanguard after a meeting of the Urhobo Youth Council in Abuja, the president of the Abuja chapter, Hon Peter Aghogho appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene on Okotete’s confirmation by the Senate, saying her nomination was divinely ordained.

He said the body will stand by her and ensure they also support her with prayers.

“We will take this matter to God as the blame game isn’t the way forward, there is nothing God can not do, Just as we have decided not to point accusing fingers towards anybody on this happening, we will not rest in calling on God to intervene as well as the President His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” Keeping silent in an important matter of national development is inappropriate.

“The nomination of Stella Okotete was all about competence and performance-driven criteria .”

Recall the red chamber stepped down the confirmation of three nominees, former Governor El-Rufai from Kaduna State, Hon. Stella Okotete from Delta State and Sen. Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

Hon. Aghogho again thanked Mr President for nominating Okotete, a development he said brought joy to Urhobo and Delta State.