Urhobo youth council commends Tinubu for appointing Keyamo Minister

By Jimitota Onoyume

President Urhobo Youth council,Abuja chapter and ex militant leader, “General” Peter Aghogho aka Peterwood has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN, as a minister.

In a statement made available to the Vanguard Aghogho who is chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Delta state from Ughelli south local government said Keyamo deserved the appointment on merit, adding that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on the ministry assigned to him.

“We believe he has a meaningful and people’s oriented initiative. This is one among the reasons Mr President has deemed it fit to appoint him as Minister. His impact before and during the electioneering process was visible.

“His previous experience as the minister of State for Labour and employment will undoubtedly serve him well in this new Portfolio he will handle.

“The expectations from our people are very high, we are hopeful that he will deliver. On behalf of Urhobo Youth Council, I say Congratulations.”