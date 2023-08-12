Urhobo/Ijaw monarchs in closed-door meeting over Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

To bring a lasting solution to the seemingly endless crisis between Aladja Community of Udu and Ogbe-ijoh Community of Warri South West, both Urhobo traditional rulers and their Ijaw Counterparts are in close session.

The meeting Vanguard learnt was at the instance of the Urhobo Traditional Council led by Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Abe I,

HRM, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, Chairman, Delta State Traditional Council has provided his palace as the venue.

Several Urhobo and Ijaw kings are in attendance.

Details of the meeting will be known shortly…