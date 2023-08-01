Upstream operations under threat, as NUPRC worker shut down offices nationwide

…Decry inhumane treatment, poor welfare, others

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s crude oil production seems to be under threat, as Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, workers affiliated to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGANSSAN, Tuesday, shut down offices nationwide over what they described as poor workers welfare, inhumane treatment, among other concerns.

The development poses a significant threat to the International Oil Companies, IOCs operations who recently increased crude oil production to ensure the country maintain lead as the largest producers other the product in Africa.

According to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, oil market report for May, Nigeria recorded 1.184 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production, up from 999,000 bpd recorded in April.

Following the development, Nigeria’s crude oil production will be significantly impacted.

However, Vanguard gathered that the workers of the authority, came out en masse, blocking entrance to the facilities, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the placards reads, pay our medical retainerships, we are tired of spending on medicals, steady electricity is all our offices need nationwide, no to outrageous legal fees, give us work tools, among others.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, PENGASSAN chapter Chairman, Lagos regional office of NUPRC, Mr. Orlu Temple, said: “We the workers of NUPRC decided to go on strike today, simply because our management has decided not to do the needful.

“They have decided to ignore the welfares of staffs. These are politicians that has been imposed on us to take the leadership of this organisation backward.

“We used to be known as the Department of Petroleum Resources, until the advent of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA which now split us into two. We now have the Commission and the Authority.

“So, we find ourselves as the Commission. We are the offspring sector of the industry that monitors the oil and gas industry, the IOCs.

“The PIA clearly stated that we will not enjoy any condition of service less favorable from what we used to enjoy while operating as the defunct DPR.

“But, as we speak today, what we are enjoying is completely less favorable from where we are coming from, and that is against what PIA clearly stated.

“According to the PIA, we are supposed to be in par with our counterparts in the oil and gas industry, like Shell, TotalEnergies, Agip and even Chevron. It is very clear, if we are the regulator monitoring these companies, we should be able to have a condition of service that is even better than what they have. But that’s not the case, we are far below.

“Workers go for job and after coming back they are not been paid, the management keeps bringing up policies and conditions of service that are completely inhuman and out of place.

“All we are saying collectively is no to this. This is just day one of the strike, we will continue until our yearning is attended to. This action is nationwide.

“All our offices, zones nationwide is on shut down. We have offices in Gombe, Warri, Abuja, Lagos, Owerri, among others”