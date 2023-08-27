Updated: Tolanibaj, Frodd evicted from BBNaija All-Stars

Housemates, Tolanibaj and Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show, ‘All Stars’ edition.

Respectively, Tolanibaj and Frodd become the fourth and fifth housemate be evicted from the BBN All-Stars Show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, revealed that there is still more to come after announcing Tolanibaj’s exit and the drama was truly intensified when he announced Frodd’s eviction.

During her interview session with Ebuka on stage, Tolanibaj revealed that she anticipated her eviction.

Asked about her controversial relationship with Neo, Tolanibaj who described her journey on the show as adventurous replied, “Neo is an amazing guy.”

Recall that Tolanibaj and Kiddwaya were the housemates with the least votes during last week’s eviction show.

At the time, Saskay, Elozonam and Vee, the jury for the week, unanimously saved Tolanibaj from being evicted, putting Kiddwaya up for eviction.