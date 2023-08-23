Updated: Ministerial slot tears APC youths apart, as 30 leaders back Seyi Tinubu for direction

By Miftaudeen Raji

Youth under the auspices of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC have been divided over the race for the emergence of the Minister of Youth.

While a faction of the APC youth leaders declared their support for Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to lead them in their quest for the right choice for the aforesaid position, majority of the party’s state youth leaders snubbed the stance of the National Youth Leader, Dayo Isreal on the subject matter.

In a letter dated 21st August, titled, “Clarion call for a purposeful minister of youth that is fit for the job,” the youth leaders of the party, from over 30 states, snubbed Israell, youth leaders appealed to Tinubu to allow his son, Seyi to midwife the selection of a youthful minister who understands the importance of a viable ministry of youth.

The APC youth leaders sressed that strength and success of the Tinubu-led government depends largely on the viability of the youth ministry and argued that Seyi who painstakingly strengthened the youth wing of the party has a better understanding of the peculiar challenges confronting the youth and can best midwife the appointment of a youthfull Minister.

The youth leaders said that Seyi, during the elections, “travelled at odd hours to numerous states across federation canvasing support for the success of the Tinubu-led administration.”

They also claimed that the nomination of Seyi will be favourable, because he understands the importance of a viabe ministry of youths and will ease the agitations of the youth across the states of federation.

The youth leaders sumbitted their favourable candidate for the position days after Tinubu redeployed Abubakar Momoh from the Youth Ministry to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Recall that Momoh was redeployed following outcry by Nigerians who pointed out that he is not a youth.

See the letter below.