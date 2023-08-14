Unraveling Chimamanda’s The Thing Around Your Neck

By Chukwuma Ajakah

In this collection of short stories curiously titled, “The Thing Around Your Neck,” Nigeria’s international novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie presents twelve fascinating stories, revolving around the lives of dynamic characters whose experiences remarkably reflect disturbing socio-cultural realities that many African women grapple with.

Published in Nigeria by Kachifo Limited (2009) and Narrative Landscape Press (2018), The Thing Around Your Neck contains twelve intensely fascinating stories that run through 220 pages.

In telling each of the stories, the multiple award-winning author deploys diverse narrative techniques, including an infusion of the first person and omniscient devices.

The first story, ”Cell One,” is narrated from the point of view of a first-person narrator who-as an active participant, discusses her brother’s incarceration while subtly blaming her parents for failing in their parental duties towards the boy, Nnamabia who at the age of 17 steals and sells his mother’s expensive jewelry without any sanctions from them. With well-educated parents, including a professor as father, the narrator wonders why Nnamabia turns out to be the black sheep of the family. His association with suspected cult boys culminates in his arrest and detention, following a fatal cultists’ clash on the Nsukka University campus. The narrator reveals that many other parents in the university community, are traumatized as their children are into nefarious anti-social activities such as robbery and cultism. Although he is portrayed as an innocuous victim of police rascality, Nnamabia’s stint at the prison gives him a broader view of the rottenness in the society. He sees the prison as a microcosm of the larger society where segregation, inhuman treatment and related social ills thrive. Such condemnable acts are brazenly replicated in the prisons.

Most important, he notices that a particular cell named Cell One harbours notorious criminals dreaded by other inmates. The police sometimes use the corpses of prisoners murdered in Cell One to cajole Nnamabia and his cell mates into submission with threats of transferring anyone that misbehaves to Cell One. Nnamabia’s worst fears eventually materializes as he ends up in Cell One for attempting to defend a hapless old man who is being dehumanized by prison officers. The old man’s pathetic plight brings out the humanity in Nnamabia as he compassionately shares his meals with him. He is later found to be innocent of the charges, but instead of being released, Nnamabia is transfered to Cell One and later moved to another complex. Cell One centers on the themes of family life, cultism, religious hypocrisy and police brutality.

The next story, ”Imitation” revolves around Nkem, who gets depressed after hearing that her husband, Obiora is having an affair with a younger lady in Nigeria while she waits in their cozy home in the US to be delivered of a baby.

Portrayed as lovers of arts with collections that include imitations of the historic Benin Mask, Nkem begins to see the connection between the superficial lifestyle some Africans live in America and the imitated versions of the artworks in their collections. She reminisces on the artworks, her life in Philadelphia and her marriage with Obiora. Afraid that she might lose out to the intruder, Nkem makes frantic moves to save her marriage. She suggests that they move back to Lagos together. Imitation portrays themes of love, marriage, friendship and illusion.

The collection also features “A Private Experience” which portrays themes of violence and colonialism. In the story, the protagonist, Chika, hides in an abandoned store where she and a Muslim Hausa lady spend a nightmarish night during a riot that claims the lives of some of their loved ones, including Chika’s younger sister.

In ‘”On Monday of Last Week” the author explores themes of cultural alienation, marriage, and gender roles through Kamara who lives apart from her husband for five years while trying to eke a living in Philadelphia.

The plot of Jumping Monkey Hill revolves around a writing workshop that features a young Nigerian writer, Ujunwa. The story covers themes of gender disparity, colonialism and neo-colonialism. Ujunwa attends the workshop led by Edward, a Briton whom she dislikes for staring at her and making suggestive remarks.

As the workshop progresses, Edward remarks that the works, including Ujunwa’s story, do not represent Africa’s reality.

Although Ujunwa insists on the authenticity of her own story which treats theme of sexual exploitation, Edward waves it off as a fairy tale.

The plot of the title story, “The Thing Around Your Neck’‘revolves around Akunna who wins the ”American visa lottery” and subsequently travels to America. Akunna’s uncle allows her to live in his home, but sexually assaults her. The traumatic experience propels her to leave Maine for a town in Connecticut where she works in a restaurant as a waitress. There, she meets a boy who talks to her about Africa despite her reluctance to join in the conversation. They eventually begin a relationship, but Akunna discovers that he is condescending and terminates the affair. Akunna writes her family and on receiving a reply intimating her of her father’s death, prepares to fly home.

The plot of ”The Thing Around Your Neck” revolves primarily around the idealized “American Dream” lifestyle of persons whose reality resonates with many Nigerians, dreaming of greener pastures in America.

Another story, ”The American Embassy” focuses on an unnamed narrator who desperately seeks to secure an asylum visa. As she converses with a man on the queue she thinks of the calamitous incident, occasioned by her husband’s write-up which had incurred the wrath of some government functionaries whose hitmen had issued him a death threat letter.

To the narrator, the only way of guaranteeing her husband’s safety is to help him out of the country. Unfortunately, some men who came to assassinate him shot her son.

The narrator fumbles in her visa interview as realizes that she is unprepared to leave her home country, especially as she is still mourning over her son’s death.

The story-like many others in the collection, encapsulates themes of love, injustice, disappointment, trauma, bribery and corruption as well as failed leadership in government and family circles.

The Thing Around Your Neck metaphorically represents the issues of concern each character faces.

The fictional world captured in The Thing Around Your Neck eloquently represents Nigerians’ reality, regarding the “japa” syndrome and difficulties experienced by individual families due to failure of government. The setting encompasses modern-day world, including real-world places like Nigeria and Philadelphia, USA.

The metaphorical title, The Thing Around Your Neck refers to the challenges the characters in the stories contend with.

With the exception of a few stories like Cell One which is set in the university community of Nsukka, the compendium explores the lives of Africans who are either living in America or are about to leave Nigeria for America. Through the stories, the author reveals the personal-sometimes harrowing experiences of such individuals.

The overriding themes in the short stories include juvenile delinquency, youth restiveness and cultural conflict as depicted in Cell One, American Embassy, Up Monkey Hill and The Arrangers of Marriage. There are also overriding themes of marriage, poverty and modern slavery.

The Thing Around Your Neck tells many stores on diverse subject matters, including the malaise of cultism, moral depravity, desecration of cultural and societal values and neocolonialism.

It is a unique collection of short stories narrated in simple conversational language. Although the stories differ, they are thematically connected as most of them explore socio-cultural and economic issues relating to Africans living in either Nigeria or the United States.