Unpatriotic, wicked Nigerians asking military to truncate Tinubu’s govt — DHQ

…Pledges loyalty to the constitution

By: Kingsley Omonobi and Idowu Bankole, Abuja

The Defence headquarters has stated categorically that some wicked and unpatriotic Nigerians are instigating the Armed Forces of Nigeria to change the constitutional order in the country.

DHQ noted that the military is happy and better under democracy hence it will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned Nigerian democracy.

The DHQ made the declaration following reports calling on the military to interfere in the nation’s democracy and distract it from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

DHQ said it detested any attempt by any individuals or group to instigate law-abiding armed forces of Nigeria to embark on an unconstitutional change of government in the country.

The statement titled “Military Better Under Democracy” was signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau.

It said, “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

” The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to the welfare of its personnel

however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law-abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and Will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His

Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”