Unlock opportunities in today’s economic realities, Lions Club tells youths

From left, Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf, District Chairperson, Opportunity for Youths; Lion Shakiru Balogun, District Governor 404A3, Lion Abimbola Shopeju, Facilitator and Lion Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, Region 2 Chairperson during the Youth Leadership Seminar organised by the Youth Committee of the Lions Club International, District 404A3 Nigeria, in Lagos.

In view of the present harsh economy of the country, Nigerian youths have been advised to acquire relevant skills, vocations and trades while in the universities in order to be able to stay connected even after completing their National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

The advice was given at the just concluded Youth Leadership Seminar organised by the Youth Committee of the Lions Club International, District 404A3 Nigeria, in Lagos.

With the theme, ‘Navigating Economic Challenge: Unlocking Opportunities for Strong Financial Management’, the youths were tasked to unlock opportunities embedded in the effects of the harsh economy and turn it to positive changes for their maximum benefits.

The event which was also an empowerment seminar for the youths in Lagos was aimed at educating them on various means to sustain themselves in the current economic condition of the country.

In her keynote address, Stella Shopeju, the CEO, FUNDALL, lamented that the continuous rise in the country’s inflation rate and the effects on the youths is alarming, hence encouraging the youths to take advantage of the opportunities and turn it around for their good.

Her words: “Acquiring more skills or trade in the university would help you when you graduate, that way, you would reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

“Parents should allow their children explore financial opportunities for that would unlock their financial independence. Nigerian youths must learn not to depend on just one source of income. Empowering the youths is a collective responsibility by all stakeholders including government, private and public sectors among others.”

On his part, District Governor of Lions Club International District 404A3, Lion Adeniyi Balogun, said the event is in commemoration of the World Youth Day celebrated throughout the month of August.

“Youth empowerment is one of the foundation on which this club was formed and with the present economic situation of the country it is necessary that the youths are educated on how to harness into other sectors in the country”, he added.

Also, The Chairperson, District Opportunities for Youth, Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf stressed on the need to empower the youths to seek relevant information on various opportunities available to them in the face of the worsening economy.