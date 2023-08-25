UNIZIK demotes lecturers over sexual harassment of students

UNIZIK

By Vincent Ujumadu

SOME lecturers at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka allegedly involved in sexual harassment of students have been demoted by the management of the institution.

The Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor of the University on Public Relations and Special Duties, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, who confirmed the demotion, debunked social media reports that students of the university recently staged a protest over sexual harassment in the university.

Ojukwu, however, did not give the breakdown of the number or the identities of lecturers who were demoted.

In a statement on Friday, Ojukwu said: “The attention of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka Management has been drawn to a publication in the social media that female students of our university were protesting sexual harassment by lecturers in the university. It is important to state that there was no protest of any sort in the university.

“However, there is an ongoing investigation concerning alleged sexual harassment by some lecturers. The Vice-Chancellor immediately removed the affected lecturers from their official positions and issued those affected strong warning letters in the affected departments.

“Unfortunately, the students who alleged sexual harassment were not forthcoming to testify before the investigation panel. The Vice-Chancellor additionally summoned the affected departments to a meeting where he expressed the university’s displeasure and warned lecturers and staff to desist from all actions that would bring the name of the university to disrepute.

“He further assures students of the renewed determination of the university to protect them and treat all forms of allegations of sexual harassment with the seriousness it deserves and confidentially”.