University of Ilesa to commence academic programme September – Vice Chancellor

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilesa, Osun state, Professor Taiwo Asaolu has disclosed that the school will commence academic activities in the 2023/24 academic session.

he added that students will be admitted into the Law, Education, Art and Basic and Applied Sciences faculties for the first phase of the school academic take-off.

Speaking during the institution’s Governing Board Chairman, Gbenga Onigbogi, familiarisation visit on Thursday, Professor Asaolu said with the visit of the National Universities Commission, NUC, resource verification team, he is optimistic that the institution will be listed for allocation of students by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, by September this year.

According to him, after the take-off of the listed five faculties this year, we are optimistic that before the completion of the 2024 academic calendar, the University would start its second phase programmes.

Before the end of September 2023, the first set of students will be admitted into the University of Ilesa, Ilesa. We have just had our resource verification led by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Dr. Chris Mayaki and even with our own preparation we are expecting that we will be given the pass mark to commence and once we pass, they will communicate with JAMB and we will be given students.

We have the faculties of Arts, Social and Management Sciences, Law,the faculty of Basic Medical and Applied Sciences and Education. These are the five faculties we are starting on phase one. Hopefully before the year runs out when we are more stabilized then the phase two programme will be mounted.

Addressing newsmen, the Governing Board Chairman, Onigbogi said the Visitor to the University, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed the State Ministry Works to commence work on the school’s internal roads to ensure accessibility.

He added that the issue of logistics and additional staff recruitment is receiving urgent attention with a view to ensuring smooth take-off of academic activities this year.