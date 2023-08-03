Unity School: Ebonyi Lawmaker commends Tinubu for wading into tuition hike

By Peter Okutu

The member representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Nkemkanma Kama has commended the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for wading into planned fees hike for unity schools.

The Ministry of Education had recently announced an increase in school fees for all the unity schools.

But the House of Representatives in a motion moved by Mr Kama however urged the Federal Government to suspend the planned increase.

President Bola Tinubu in reaction, ordered the authorities in all federal institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable.

The President also urged the institutions to, where possible, defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.

He also approved the provision of buses to the students’ bodies of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across the country.

The President’s order was revealed in a statement by the Special adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake on Monday.

Mr Kama, in a statement, applauded the President for having a listening to ear.

He explained that he moved the motion because he believed the fees hike will lead to rise in the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

He noted that the ill-timed hike in the fees will unleash incalculable social, moral, economic, and psychological disaster and will cause irredeemable shocks on our already overwhelmed country.

Mr Kama further revealed that the House will soon invite the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education and the National Body of the Parents-Teachers-Association to deliberate on the issues prompting the increase.