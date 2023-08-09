Unity Bank’s information security officer, Akinpelu, shares insights on protecting customers from phishing

The Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Unity Bank Plc, Zechariah Oluleke Akinpelu, has shared valuable insights into the measures taken by the bank to safeguard their customers from phishing attacks and the ever-evolving cyber threats.

Speaking about phishing attacks, Mr. Akinpelu emphasized the bank’s proactive approach to protecting their customers.

He stated, “As cyber threats continue to evolve, we have implemented robust measures to safeguard our customers from phishing attacks, which are one of the most prevalent threats in the digital age.”

When asked about the challenges faced in cybersecurity, Mr. Akinpelu highlighted the importance of continuous learning and networking.

“Climbing the corporate ladder in cybersecurity can be very challenging due to rapidly evolving technology, skill set requirements, organizational resistance, skill shortages, regulations, and insider threats,” he said. “Overcoming these challenges requires dedication, continuous learning, and a commitment to the organization’s security objectives.”

Mr. Akinpelu’s greatest accomplishment lies in building a highly competitive workforce in Software Engineering and Security Engineering: “Some of the people I have mentored are now working in Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and Big Tech companies like Google and Amazon,” he proudly shared.

Offering advice to aspiring professionals in the field of cybersecurity, he emphasized the importance of understanding one’s passions and being deliberate about continuous learning and development.

Mr. Akinpelu, a seasoned global multiple award-winning cybersecurity executive with an impressive track record, holds a BSc in Physics, an MBA from Business School Netherlands, and an MSc in Cybersecurity from the USA. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management.

With numerous professional certifications under his belt, including CISM, CRISC, CDPSE, ECSA, CND, CEH, CCISO, and more, he has become a leading figure in the cybersecurity landscape.

Unity Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading retail banks, operates 213 business offices across the country and has a strong focus on SMEs and Agribusinesses, aiming to be the retail bank of choice for all Nigerians.

As Unity Bank’s CISO, Mr. Akinpelu is currently working on enhancing the bank’s cybersecurity maturity level and is involved in an EdTech project aimed at addressing talent gaps in cybersecurity.

In conclusion, Unity Bank’s Chief Information Security Officer, Zechariah Oluleke Akinpelu, stands at the forefront of cybersecurity, leading the charge to protect customers from phishing attacks and other cyber threats. His dedication to continuous learning and commitment to building a competitive workforce serve as an inspiration to aspiring professionals in the field.