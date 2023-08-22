Union condoles Seplat over rig mishap

By Jerry Warami

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Oil and Gas Technical Committee Chairman has expressed shock and regret over the collapsed rig of Seplat Energy Limited .

The sad incident which occurred penultimate week ago claimed the lives of about five (5) staffers of the company and destroyed properties worth millions of dollars.

During the committee’s visit to Sapele to assess the situation, the Chairman Comr. Lucky Ighoyota said that losing a staff is a challenging experience, given that they have become integral members of the professional family.

He further remarked that during this challenging time, we want you to know that our entire team is here to support you. Please do not hesitate to contact us if there’s anything we can do to assist you during this time. We recognize the profound sorrow and loss that accompany such circumstances and aim to provide our assistance in any capacity we can.

We also use this medium to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the immediate families, friends, and loved ones of the crew members who have tragically passed away, as well as to the staff members who are yet to be unaccounted for.

Once again, please accept our sincerest condolences and know that our thoughts are with you all.