UNILAG dismisses rumour of, new, additional charges on students

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has dismissed the rumour making the round that it has slammed additional charges on students.

In a post on the institution’s social media handles, the school describes such claims as untrue.

“The University of Lagos (UNILAG) wishes to explicitly refute unsubstantiated claims making the rounds that the University has “…slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments…”

“These completely untrue and misleading claims misrepresent the facts, and aim to misinform the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees. For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Lagos Management hereby categorically states that this is not the case,” the statement read.

Recall that UNILAG was recently in the news when it hiked the fees payable by the students from N19,000 to N190,250 and it came under severe criticisms from the public.

The university later came out to say that students can pay the money in instalments to ease the burdens of the new hike.