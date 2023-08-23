UniCal VC assures NBA of transparent investigation of suspended Dean

Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, has assured the

Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA) that the ongoing investigation of Prof. Cyril Ndifon, suspended Dean of faculty of Law, would be transparent and devoid of bias.

Obi gave the assurance on Wednesday in Calabar when officials of the NBA, led by the first National Vice President, Mrs Rose Bala, paid her a courtesy visit.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) who spoke against the backdrop of allegations of sexual harassment of female students and abuse of office leveled against the embattled Dean, applauded the NBA for its show of concern.

“A committee has already been set- up to carry out a thorough investigation to

authenticate the veracity of the allegations; the matter will not be treated with kid gloves.

“The corporate image of the institution is at stake, a cogent reason why we will ensure that fairness and transparency are deployed in the course of the

investigation,” she maintained.

Expressing dismay over the ugly incident, she said her administration would stop at nothing to stamp-out unethical practices in the Institution.

The VC added that those found

guilty would be made to face the full weight of the law while the University Management would beam its searchlight on the Faculty of Law to forestall a reoccurrence.

Earlier, Bala said that the essence of the visit was for the association to get the right information.

She commended the Vice-Chancellor and the University management for their stance on the issue, while stressing the need for the victims to be counselled to be able to speak-up about their experiences without fear of victimisation.

Bala also requested the Vice Chancellor to integrate NBA members into the panel investigating the matter.