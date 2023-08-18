UNICAL suspends Prof accused of sexual assault, bars him from campus

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The management of University of Calabar, UNICAL, has suspended the Dean, Faculty of Law, Prof. Cyril Ndifon, for alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the institution.

The suspension was conveyed in a letter by the university Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe,and it takes effect from August 17, 2023.

According to the letter, the suspension came on the heels of the Dean’s response to a query earlier issued to him by the university management, which the vice chancellor was dissatisfied with.

Dissatisfied with his response, the vice chancellor, according to the letter, had relieved Prof.

Ndifon of his position as Dean and placed him on suspension while the matter was referred to a panel that would be set-up to investigate the allegations levelled against him.

The letter read: “Please refer to our letter Ref UC/REG/DISC.45A dated August 14, 2023, on your alleged violation of the provisions of the extant laws and policies of the university and your response to the said letter which was dated August 16, 2023.

“The Vice Chancellor has gone through your written representations and is not satisfied with your explanations.

“She has, therefore, directed that you should be relieved of your position as Dean, Faculty of Law and placed on suspension while the matter is referred to a panel that will be set-up to investigate these allegations.

“The relieve of position as Dean, Faculty of Law and suspension from official duties takes effect from August 17, 2023.

“You are to hand over all university property in your possession, including all official responsibilities presently handled by you to the Sub-Dean of the faculty before vacating office.

“You are to stay away from the university premises except while responding to invitation from the panel investigating these allegations.”

It will be recalled that students of the Faculty of law had on Monday carried out a peaceful protest, alleging that Prof. Ndifon was sexually molesting them.

Vanguard also gathered that since then, no fewer than 15 victims of the said allegations had spoken out and were willing to testify against the suspended Dean in court.

It was gathered that this is the second time Ndifon would be suspended by the university. He was first suspended in 2015 but was later reinstated after police gave him a clean bill after investigation.