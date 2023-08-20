Unical alleged sexual abuse: NBA probes Prof Ndifon

….demands details of alleged attempt to bribe Kano tribunal judge

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, says it has resolved to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.



The legal body, in a statement, yesterday, said its National Executive Committee, NEC, reached the decision to probe allegations of professional misconduct against Ndifon at its recent monthly meeting that was presided over by the NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN.



The NBA, which is the umbrella body of legal practitioners in the country, stressed that all its National Officers attended the meeting and agreed that issues that were raised against the law don deserved to be looked into.



Some female law students of the university had during a protest they staged in the school recently, alleged that Prof. Ndifon sexually molested them.

Reacting to the development, the NBA, in the statement that was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, said it has empanelled an ad-hoc committee to investigate the allegations.

The association said it has equally demanded more detail on alleged attempt to bribe a judge that is currently handling petitions that arose from the last National Assembly and State House Assembly elections in Kano State.

More so, aside from dragging the suspended State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in Adamawa State, Mr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, the NBA, said it equally demanded the probe of one Miss Ifunanya Excel Grant, a young lawyer of its Aba Branch that allegedly smokes marijuana and is wildly known as “the baddest lawyer” on social media.