UNIBEN SUG president organizes academic competition with N1m cash prizes

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

The president of the Students Union Government, University of Benin, Israel Nmoye has organized an academic competition titled “League of Brainiacs: an Academic Showdown” among the fifteen faculties that make up the university with a total cash prize of N1 million for the winners.

The event attracted personalities from within and outside the campus including the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Lillian Imuetiyan, the president of the World Medical Association (WMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who promised to support the project that would become an annual event with N10m and free wifi to the university, his wife Mrs Betsy Obaseki among others.

Speaking at the event, Nmoye said the project was his initiative after noticing that most of the activities organized for students were social activities and less focus was on academic activities outside the organized school work.

He said “The reason for this is to harness the intellectual capacity of the students of the University of Benin and to promote unity through education because education is a vital tool for any society to grow. For the first time, the 15 faculties of the university came together to compete academically and it helped in uniting the students and we harnessed the best of brains in that competition.

“It was my initiative because I noticed that most of the activities we do to back up young people are mostly social activities, we don’t have something that will ginger the students academically that was why I ventured into this to make them tap academically it was sponsored by me but the Edo State governor promised a trust fund to keep sponsoring the event.” He said.

On his part, the governor said “I am pleased you organised this academic event yourselves which emphasises the reason why you are in school: to learn and acquire knowledge. I am totally committed to this event and what you have done here today.

“We must look for ways for the government to support you. I urge you to play more roles in government as it’s your government. Nobody will come to fix the nation for us but we will fix it ourselves. We all can’t run away from this country but we will encourage you as youths to contribute to the development of the nation.”

The governor said “Listening to your various presentations, I said to myself how can this programme be sustained and ensure it continues. I am going to advise the Students Union Government (SUG) President to institute a Trust in his time and I will support that Trust to keep the programme going annually. I will put the first N10 million into that t]Trust so that it wouldn’t be a one-off event but will continue beyond the tenure of this administration of SUG.”

He added, “I assure you of my support before leaving office as governor. My present to you is that within 30 days from today, I will give you free Wi-Fi to ensure connectivity in the institution’s premises.”

The Faculty of Social Sciences emerged as the champions followed by the Faculty of Law while the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine clinched the third position.