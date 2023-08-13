UNCONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE OF GOVT: DHQ sends strong warning to promoters

*Calls them unpatriotic, wicked

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) insinuated, yesterday, that there was an attempt to instigate the armed forces to carry out unconstitutional change of government in Nigeria but said it would not be distracted from its responsibilities.

The DHQ spoke in a statement titled, ‘ Military Better Under Democracy’.

The statement was signed by the Director of Defense Information (DDI), Brigadier General Tukur Gusau.

The statement came on the heels of the coup in Niger Republic which ousted the democratically elected government there and Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Economic of West African States (ECOWAS), leading his colleagues to restore constitutional order.

The Niger coup is the latest in the series of the overthrow of democratically elected governments in West Africa as similar interventions had earlier taken place in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso where military juntas now rule.

In its statement, yesterday, the DHQ said: “The Defence Heaquartes frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“ The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing it’s constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its personnel

however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and Will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

“The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His

Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”