Uncertainty as Shaibu resumes today; Obaseki may relocate office

Philip Shaibu

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin City

Politicians, leaders, aides and other watchers of political activities in Edo State, watch with uncertainty as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu resumes today, after a one-month leave.

The decision of the deputy governor to institute a suit against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state House of Assembly, and others to stop a purported impeachment plan had generated controversy in the state in the past three weeks.

The governor and several political groups and leaders have condemned the move with the governor likening it to his deputy planning a coup.

Political watchers have waited for today to come and Shaibu’s Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, yesterday, confirmed to Vanguard that his boss would resume today.

Shaibu had earlier in the day attended the thanksgiving service to celebrate 60 years of the referendum that led to the creation of Midwest Region, which later became Midwest State, Bendel State and now Edo and Delta states.

However, a source close to the governor said Obaseki was still in shock over the action of his deputy despite efforts by some political leaders to resolve it and may create a new office outside the Government House, where he is expected to attend to official matters.

It is, however, not clear if the governor would also hold exco meetings in the new office, which is about 1,500 metres from the rarely used emergency gate of the Government House.

The governor would today host his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other stakeholders from Delta and Edo states at a colloquium to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the govermor, Andrew Okungbowa, said the colloquium being organised by the state government was among other activities lined up to celebrate the diamond anniversary of the referendum, bringing together leaders from the two states among other stakeholders to chart a path forward.