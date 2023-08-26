UN, UNESCO, WHO partners visit Olu of Warri, pledge support

In a continuous concerted bid to open up Warri Kingdom and indeed Iwereland to global community, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, has received Developmental Partners made up of Representatives from United Nations, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO), World Health Organisation, (WHO) and a team from the Netherlands.

The team from the global bodies was led by the wife of the Olu of Warri and Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse 111, to the oil-rich producing Ureje community of Delta State.

The visit was a practical step by the Monarch to bring again to the fore the plights of oil-producing communities affected by the oil spillage and its negative environmental impact.

Olori Atuwatse III who heads the Royal Iwerre Foundation assured the people of the community that bringing the international delegations comprising of the UN, UNESCO, and WHO experts in shoreline protection and other core fields is part of the deliberate efforts of the Ogiame and the royal family to ensure that these delegates witness first-hand the deprivation of the people so that strategic solutions could be realized.

She however expressed confidence that through partnerships and collaborations such as these, the people of Ureje and the Warri kingdom would experience sustainable development just as she thanked members of the community for their warm reception and hospitality.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Nigeria, Mr. Matthias Schmale pointed out that one of the roles of the UN is to ensure that it influences governments both at the state and national level to provide needed amenities such as schools and healthcare services.

He also assured the community that in partnership with the royal household and other networks of experts within the private sector, multinationals and NGOs, the Ureje community can experience development adding that the global world is moving away from oil and gas and is beginning to focus on the green economy.

He also urged members of the community to also explore the potential in agriculture and fishing to boost their economic livelihood.

The spokesman for the Ureje community, Mr Eniyan Tonwe, highlighted the major problems they encounter as a community. He pointed out that they have suffered the negative impact of oil exploration despite the fact that they have not been given a fair share of the wealth generated.

Tonwe lamented that the benefits of oil exploration are taken away only to be left with the burden and noted that the community lacks schools, medical facilities, electricity and good water.

“They drink the polluted water and many have suffered several health complications in which a lot of cases have resulted in deaths. More so, fishing which is their source of livelihood has been taken away and this worsens their plight. Tragically, many of their buildings have been submerged”.

He noted that one of the major needs of the community is in the areas of sand filling and shoreline protection and called for urgent intervention.

Members of the delegation includes Fred Eno, Senior Special Adviser to the UN Resident Coordinator, Dr. Kolude Olufunmilayo, WHO Zonal Coordinator South South, Nonso Obikili, Economist and development Adviser, Office of the Resident Coordinator.

Others are Dr. Faith Ireye, WHO Delta state Coordinator, Ms. Ofure Blessing Aikhakhomon, UNESCO Office Abuja, Prince Coronation and Mr Ilan Lugasi – OMNI Cube- UN Partner on alternative solutions.