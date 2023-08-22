Umahi’ll exceed Nigerians expectations as Minister of Works, Anyim assures Nigerians 

Governor David Umahi

By Henry Umoru

AS Ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu have been inaugurated, former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has assured Nigerians that the new Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi would exceed their expectations in the Ministry.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja at the reception organized in the honour of the Works Minister, Dave Umahi by the Ebonyi State Government, Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and Chairman of the event said, “We are here gathered to celebrate Umahi as Minister of works.

“The gathering speaks volume of the expectations of Nigerians. We are here gathered to thank Mr. President for appointing one of our own. We urge you to go and conquer. Our guest, Umahi, would exceed Nigerians expectations.”

The reception was attended by the former First Lady Dame Patient Jonathan, All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, Ebonyi State Governor, Hon. Nwifuru Francis Ogbonna, Retired Supreme Court Justice,

Hon. Justice Aboki, Senator Ireti Kingigbe, Sen. Hashiru Oyinlola, Prince Arthur Eze and former APC National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Pius Akinyelure

Also in attendance were: Amb. Frank Ogbuewu, Deputy Gov. Anambra State, Chief Bisi Akande, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu, Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, former governor of Ogun State, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, APC National Secretary, Senator Basiru, Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Secretary to Ebony State Government, Prof. Grace Umezuruike who hailed Umahi for his achievements as Ebonyi State Governor, said that what he accomplished as a governor qualified him as Minister of Works.

Prof. Umezuruike who noted that Umahi took time out to supervise projects awarded in his government, called on the staff of Ministry of Works to be ready to work at the pace of Umahi, however presented the infrastructural edifice constructed by the Minister of Works as a governor.

According to her, Umahi has been given Ministry of Works to redeem Nigeria from infrastructural decay.

“Works staff should be ready to undergo your military training in executing projects.

Dignitaries who took time to give goodwill messages, however praised Umahi for the good works he did as governor, just as they that they would expect more of that at the federal level from him as Minister of Works.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu told him that he is an Ambassador from South East and should not disappoint the zone.