Ukraine had ‘nothing to do’ with Prigozhin plane crash — Zelensky

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released June 24, 2023. Press service of “Concord”/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Thursday, said his country had “nothing to do” with the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash.

Zelensky, instead, is implying the Kremlin’s responsibility.

“We have nothing to do with this situation, that’s for sure.

“I think everyone knows who this concerns,” he told reporters.