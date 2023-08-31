UEL 2023/2024 Draw: Things to know ahead of draw

Enitan Abdultawab
The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, France will on Friday welcome competitors of the UEFA Europa League for the group stage draw and fixtures for the 2023/2024 season.
As usual, the 32 teams will be seeded into four pots which will afterwards open up to eight groups with four teams each. The four teams will play one another in the group.
What teams have qualified?
At the moment, 22 teams have qualified so far. They will be joined by ten winning teams of today’s qualifiers when twenty teams slug it out in the preliminary round.
Below are the teams that have qualified and will be seeded tomorrow morning into pots as deemed by UEFA coefficient.
Pot 1: West Ham, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, Villarreal, Atalanta
Pot 1 or 2: Rangers, Sporting CP
Pot 2: Rennes, Marseille Real Betis
Pot 2 or 3: Freiburg, Molde, Brighton
Pot 3: Maccabi Haifa
Pot 3 or 4: Sturm Graz, AEK Athens, Toulouse
Pot 4: TSC Backa Topolo, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa
The remaining of the teams will be either;
Qarabag FC or Olimpija
Aris Limassol or Slovan Bratislava
Zorya Luhansk or Praha
Slavia Prague or Dinamo Zagreb
Sheriff or KI
Ajax or Ludogorets
Cukaricki or Olympiacos
Lugano or Union Saint-Gilliose
Aberdeen or Hanken
Zrinjski or LASK
The ceremony will start by 6pm Nigerian time.
