UEL 2023/2024 Draw: Things to know ahead of draw

Enitan Abdultawab

The Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, France will on Friday welcome competitors of the UEFA Europa League for the group stage draw and fixtures for the 2023/2024 season.

As usual, the 32 teams will be seeded into four pots which will afterwards open up to eight groups with four teams each. The four teams will play one another in the group.

What teams have qualified?

At the moment, 22 teams have qualified so far. They will be joined by ten winning teams of today’s qualifiers when twenty teams slug it out in the preliminary round.

Below are the teams that have qualified and will be seeded tomorrow morning into pots as deemed by UEFA coefficient.

Pot 1: West Ham, Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, Villarreal, Atalanta

Pot 1 or 2: Rangers, Sporting CP

Pot 2: Rennes, Marseille Real Betis

Pot 2 or 3: Freiburg, Molde, Brighton

Pot 3: Maccabi Haifa

Pot 3 or 4: Sturm Graz, AEK Athens, Toulouse

Pot 4: TSC Backa Topolo, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa

The remaining of the teams will be either;

Qarabag FC or Olimpija

Aris Limassol or Slovan Bratislava

Zorya Luhansk or Praha

Slavia Prague or Dinamo Zagreb

Sheriff or KI

Ajax or Ludogorets

Cukaricki or Olympiacos

Lugano or Union Saint-Gilliose

Aberdeen or Hanken

Zrinjski or LASK

The ceremony will start by 6pm Nigerian time.