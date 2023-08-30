UCL 2023/24: Things to know ahead of draw

Enitan Abdultawab

In the wake of the commencement of the 2023–2024 football campaign, the traditional UEFA Champions League draw will hold tomorrow (Thursday) at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, France.

As usual, 32 teams will make up the old Round Robin format in four different pots, which will then be split into eight groups of four teams each, playing home and away fixtures.

What teams have qualified?

At the moment, 29 teams have qualified so far, and the remaining three slots will be decided on Wednesday when PSV faces Rangers, Copenhagen plays at home against Rokow Czezchakowa, and AK Athens faces Royal Antwerp for the remaining three slots.

Below are the qualified teams that will be seeded in four pots:

England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United

Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli

France: Lens, Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal: Benfica, Porto, Braga

Netherlands: Feyenoord

Austria: Salzburg

Scotland: Celtic

Serbia: Red Star Belgrade

Switzerland: Young Boys

Turkey: Galatasaray

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Team Pots

Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga

Pot 4: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray

Currently unseeded: Young Boys, Athens or Royal Antwerp, PSV or Rangers, Copenhagen or Rakow.

The unseeded teams will be joined to make up Pots 3 and 4, based on the UEFA coefficient.

Group Stage Fixtures

Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20

Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4

Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25

Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8

Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29

Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13

Knockout Stage Fixtures

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: April 30/1 May & May 7/8, 2024

Final: June 1, 2024

The UCL draw will take place at 5 p.m. Nigerian time.