UCL 2023/24: Things to know ahead of draw

Enitan Abdultawab
In the wake of the commencement of the 2023–2024 football campaign, the traditional UEFA Champions League draw will hold tomorrow (Thursday) at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco, France.
As usual, 32 teams will make up the old Round Robin format in four different pots, which will then be split into eight groups of four teams each, playing home and away fixtures.
What teams have qualified?
At the moment, 29 teams have qualified so far, and the remaining three slots will be decided on Wednesday when PSV faces Rangers, Copenhagen plays at home against Rokow Czezchakowa, and AK Athens faces Royal Antwerp for the remaining three slots.
Below are the qualified teams that will be seeded in four pots:
England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United
Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli
France: Lens, Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal: Benfica, Porto, Braga
Netherlands: Feyenoord
Austria: Salzburg
Scotland: Celtic
Serbia: Red Star Belgrade
Switzerland: Young Boys
Turkey: Galatasaray
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Team Pots
Pot 1: Manchester City, Sevilla, FC Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord
Pot 2: Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal
Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade, Braga
Pot 4: Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Galatasaray
Currently unseeded: Young Boys, Athens or Royal Antwerp, PSV or Rangers, Copenhagen or Rakow.
The unseeded teams will be joined to make up Pots 3 and 4, based on the UEFA coefficient.
Group Stage Fixtures
Matchday 1: Sept. 19-20
Matchday 2: Oct. 3-4
Matchday 3: Oct. 24-25
Matchday 4: Nov. 7-8
Matchday 5: Nov. 28-29
Matchday 6: Dec. 12-13
Knockout Stage Fixtures
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: April 30/1 May & May 7/8, 2024
Final: June 1, 2024
The UCL draw will take place at 5 p.m. Nigerian time.
