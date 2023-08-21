Uba Sani reduces fees in Kaduna tertiary institutions

Gov. Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has announced the downward review of current fees in Kaduna state-owned tertiary institutions.

According to a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, under the new fees regime, the fees have been reviewed as follows,” Kaduna State University – Current Fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N105,000.Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N50,000. College of Education, Gidan Waya – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N37,500

.Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi •HND Courses – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% -New Fee: N70.000 •ND Courses – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N52,000.Kaduna State College of Nursing – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N70,000.%

He revealed that the review was part of the Governor’s commitment in keeping his campaign promises to the people of Kaduna during the electioneering campaigns.

“On assumption of office on May 29, 2023, we made a solemn commitment to the citizens of Kaduna State to run a people – centred, all-inclusive administration that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind. In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I directed Heads of Tertiary Institutions in conjunction with the Ministry of Education to obtain relevant information on the extant fees regime in state owned tertiary institutions.” the Governor said.

“This downward review of the extant fees regime aligns with KDSG’s commitment to offer palliatives to cushion the effect of general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the wake of recent petroleum subsidy removal in Nigeria.”

“The welfare of the people remains this administration’s topmost priority administration and the Kaduna State Government shall continue to take all measures necessary to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna State from primary to secondary school; expand access to higher education; enhance Teachers’ Welfare & Teaching Standards: improve School Infrastructure; build ICT competence in our students from basic education level; and intensify investments.”