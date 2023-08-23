UBA holds  business series on financial fitness

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, will tomorrow organise another edition of its UBA Business Series designed to support the growth and sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSME) on the continent.

The UBA Business Series is a regular Workshop organised by the bank as a capacity building initiative, where leading business leaders and professionals share insights on best practices for running successful businesses, especially in the face of difficult business challenges.

Through this business series, UBA has consistently supported businesses with essential tips to re-examine their models and strategies as well as ensure they stay afloat and remain thriving.

The bank in a statement said: “The topic for this edition of the UBA Business Series is ‘Financial fitness: Balancing Health and Wealth for Small Business Owners’,’ and it will hold tomorrow at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos and is open to all participants from across Africa who can also join the enlightening discourse via Zoom.