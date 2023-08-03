UBA GMD marks first year of impactful service

•Says ‘the Best has just begun’

The management of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled its commitment to enhance customer experience, whilst expressing optimism for greater achievements for its customers and shareholders.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, who made this pledge in Lagos yesterday while marking his first-year anniversary in office, promised investors and customers that the best is yet to come.

The GMD who expressed gratitude to his team and other internal stakeholders for the many successes achieved in the last 12 months, said that through their collective efforts, the bank has celebrated major business wins across various markets, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in the region.

He said, “Through our collective efforts, we have recorded major business wins across our various markets, improved on our financial performance, enhanced customer service delivery and are on the way to achieving a more connected Brand, and these achievements have not only strengthened the bank’s standing but have also provided a solid foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future.”