UBA commits to global reporting standards

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has released its 2022 Annual Sustainability Report, providing an overview of the bank’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance and practices.

The report showcases UBA’s commitment to inclusivity, social responsibility, decarbonisation, responsible business practices, and strong governance. Furthermore, it highlights the Bank’s commitment to NetZero and assessment of the likely impacts of physical and transition risks on the bank’s business strategy.

In addition, it covers metrics and targets in all relevant areas including corporate governance, strategy, risk management, corporate social responsibility (CSR), while also demonstrating its commitment to increasing the quality of non-financial performance and disclosures.

Commenting on the report, the Bank’s Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, stated: “We remain a purpose driven organisation, committed to Africa’s long-term wellbeing and to generating social economic and environmental value, which is an outcome we regard just as important as our financial results. Sustainability goes beyond ticking boxes and meeting regulatory requirements”.

Also commenting on the report, the Bank’s Head of Sustainability Desk, Chidozie Ezike, expressed delight at the achievements UBA attained in 2022, as he reeled out robust financial inclusion drive which has seen the bank bring on board over 200,000 agents across Nigeria, up from 100,000 in the previous year.

In the area of small businesses, Chidozie pointed out that the bank has trained over 8,533 people, while it has also supported over 22,000 medium small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) customers with access to MSMEs financing in 2022, an increase from 5,000 SME customers supported in 2021.