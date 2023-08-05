U.S., Norway, Britain demand immediate end to fighting in Sudan

Following reports of widespread war crimes in Sudan, the United States, Britain, and Norway have called on the parties in the conflict to put an immediate end to the crisis.

In a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department in Washington on Friday, the three condemned, in strong terms, the ongoing violence in the Darfur region, especially the targeting of certain ethnic groups and the widespread use of sexual violence.

The three countries called on the parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law to protect civilians.

“Full access to conflict-affected areas must be granted so that abuses can be properly investigated and so that life-saving humanitarian aid can reach survivors who urgently need it,” the statement said.

“Those responsible for any atrocities against civilians, especially those including Conflict Related Sexual Violence and the targeting of humanitarian relief actors, medical personnel, and other service providers, must be held to account,” the Troika demanded in the statement.

A report published on Thursday by the human rights organisation Amnesty International shows that there have been indiscriminate attacks and mass civilian casualties in the conflict, which has been going on for more than three months.

Some of the documented human rights violations should be considered war crimes. Already in July, the International Criminal Court announced its intention to investigate possible war crimes in Darfur. Previously, the United Nations had reported mass graves in the west of the region.