Tyson Fury to star in new documentary ‘At Home With The Furys’

British professional boxer Tyson Fury is set to star in a new Netflix documentary, ‘At Home With The Furys,’ which captures his life as a boxer and father.

The documentary will showcase Fury’s life as a father of six, his struggles with mental health, and a possible retirement from boxing.

Also featured are Fury’s wife Paris, his six children, his half-brother Tommy Fury, and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, who finished as runners-up in the fifth series of the dating reality television show Love Island.

Recall that Fury has since released the trailer on his Instagram account.

Fury started his professional career at the age of 20 in 2008. He has fought 34 times, winning 33 times, losing none, and drawing one. His boxing record is 33-0-1 (24 KO victories).

The documentary will be released on August 16.