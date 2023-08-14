Two teachers killed, 2 others injured at Plateau School

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Two teachers have been confirmed killed, a Vice Principal and one other staff seriously injured at the BECO Comprehensive School, Kwi, Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon herdsmen allegedly forced their way into the school premises for their cows to graze but were stopped by security men on duty and when the teachers approached to plead with the herders to vacate the premises, the herders reportedly brought out guns, shot and killed them.

The State Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo who was contacted said he was yet to get any information from the Divisional Police Officer in Riyom but the School Principal, Mr. Dantoro Gyang confirmed it.

He said the staff of the school were on routine meetings at about 2:00 p.m. on Monday when some herdsmen led their cows into the premises for grazing but they were confronted by the security men on duty “While the security men interrogated them on why they grazed into the school premises, the staff came out of the meeting to see what was happening. We were trying to engage them on the need to vacate the school premises, two of them suddenly brought out guns, pulled the triggers, and instantly killed two of my teachers.

“The Vice-Principal (Administration), Mr. Dalyop Ibrahim, and one other person were shot in the abdomen. As I am talking to you now, one of those injured is presently receiving treatment at General Hospital Riyom, while the Vice Principal was taken to Jos University Teaching Hospital.”

However, the President of the Berom Youth Moulders (BYM), Solomon Dalyop, lamented the incident and stressed that “Until open grazing is banned, the herdsmen will continue to terrorize the people of the State and the Middle Belt as a whole.”