Two rescued as boat capsizes in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Friday, rescued two men from drowning after their boat capsized on the Eko Atlantic Ocean by the Eko Hotel and Suites section, Victoria Island.

The incident, it was gathered occurred at 09:12 am on Friday.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the agency deployed the Oba Oniru Fire Station of the Lagos State Fire to rescue the victims.

The fire service was assisted by other state emergency responders with support of a private Boat Catheriner crew to salvage the lives of the victims successfully.

It was gathered that the survivors whose names were given as Sanu Dewan, age 20 and Seraphin Meto, ago 40 were on a journey from Makoko, Ebute-Meta when the accident happened before they were saved from the jaws of death.

“Both victims are being attended to by appropriate government responders and in stable conditions,” Adeseye stated.