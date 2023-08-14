Two men stabbed in homophobic attack outside London night club

Two men were stabbed in an alleged homophobic attack at a night club, in south London, the United Kingdom on Sunday.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital and discharged after the knife attack that occurred in Clapham High Street, according to the Guardian UK.

A statement by the Metropolitan police said one of the victims was in their 20s and the other in their 30s and the attack happened around 10.15 pm last night.

Detective Inspector, Gary Castle who spoke for the Metropolitan police, said the search for a suspect in the attack has been launched which they are treating as homophobic.

Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”