Two killed as police engage abductors in Osun

Rescue victim

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two kidnappers were reportedly killed as operatives of the Osun state police command engaged kidnappers in crossfire in Iwo.

It was gathered that some gunmen suspected to be Fulani invaded a farm settlement in Agbese village, near Idi-Araba via Iwo on Tuesday morning and abducted one Alhaji Adamu, a Fulani, from his farm.

The abductors numbering about 11, it was gathered wielded arms, successfully scared the villagers away and whisked their victim into nearby bushes, but the incident was reported to the police.

The whole village was thrown into confusion, as the gunmen shot sporadically into them to escape into the bush.

Confirming the incident, Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola said the abduction was reported to the police by a resident who escaped from the village.

She said a search and rescue team, comprising of police operatives and local hunters were deployed into the bush, adding that while combing the bush, the kidnappers were sighted and they open fire on the rescue team.

“The villagers raised alarm, and the police were swiftly informed, which lead to the deployment of the rescue team in conjunction with the local hunters, who quickly combed the bushes and sighted the abductors and their captive.

“Therein, cross-exchange of fire began where two of the abductors were neutralized while others escaped with gunshots injury. However, the victim was rescued and taken to a hospital in Iwo town. The remains of the fallen abductors had been taken to the Police station in Iwo”, said the command PRO

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe said the command would not allow criminals have a free hand in any part of the state.