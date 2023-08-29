Tuggar set to achieve Tinubu’s 4D agenda

BY: Victoria Ojeme

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s four agenda of Development, Democracy, Demography, and Diaspora, will be pursued unrelatedly by bringing modern solutions to address complex challenges for national development.

The Minster stated this when the Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa led the Management and Staff of NiDCOM on a solidary visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

Amb. Tuggar noted that Nigeria should tap into its diaspora beyond Europe and America and also focus on Africa Diasporas to utilise its global exposure, skills and competencies for national development.

Commending NiDCOM for performing excellently well within the short period of four years of its establishment, Amb. Tuggar stated that some of NiDCOM’s programmes especially the National Diaspora Day is worthy of emulation while noting that the world has turned into Nigerian heritage and there is a yarning for Nigerian culture out there, hence the need to navigate Nigeria’s soft power to advantage.

The Minister maintains that NiDCOM can synergize with the Global Citizens Help Desk domiciled in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in case of emergencies for diaspora Nigerians.

Briefing the newly appointed Minister, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated that within 4 years, NiDCOM has consistently hosted the National Diaspora Day attracting over 5000 hybrid participants annually including an inaugural Diaspora Merit Award 2023.

Other strides include:

Developing National Diaspora Policy, Diaspora Data Mapping, National Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), Diaspora Housing Mortgage Scheme, States Diaspora Focal Point Officers Summit,. Diaspora Quarterly Lecture, Badagry Door of Return, and The Diaspora Weekly TV Show amongst others.

The NiDCOM Boss therefore prayed for robust collaboration with strategic ministries and agencies to upscale Diaspora remittances,(currently 22billion dollars annually) Diaspora Direct Investments, Diaspora Medical Missions and the establishment of Diaspora Continental Offices.